Walter Thomas Bingel, of Mesquite, Nevada, passed away May 31, 2019 in Lander, Wyoming. A Memorial Celebration will be held 1:30pm, Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Hudson’s Funeral Home, Chapel of Mount Hope.



Tom Bingel, 67, passed away after a long battle with metastatic lung cancer. Tom was born in Denver, Colorado to Paul and Lillian Bingel. Tom attended Lander Valley High School, where he met his future bride, Suzi. In the fall of 1970 Tom joined the Navy and became a Missile Technician on the Sam Houston and later on the Thomas Jefferson Submarines. While in the Navy Tom and Suzi became the parents of two sons, Matt and Nate.



Tom served in the Navy for 7 years then attended the University of Wyoming where he obtained a degree in accounting and qualified for the Alpha Kappa Psi Honor Society. After college he was employed with Husky Oil in Cody. Later, in a move to Colorado, he was employed with the Department of Defense at Lowry Air Force base, as a Systems Accountant.

Retiring in 2008 Tom was able to enjoy life while golfing, fishing, camping and entertaining his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending winters in Mesquite, NV and summers in Wyoming and Colorado.



Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzi; sons, Matt (Cindi) and Nate (Stephanie); 3 grandkids, Michael, Brandon and Tommy; brother, John Bingel; sister, Jerry Sue Ferguson; and mother-in-law, Caroline Werner.

Tom is preceded in death by son, Kenneth Paul; parents, Paul and Lillian Bingel; and brother, Bob Bingel.



In lieu of flowers please mail donations directly to First Baptist Church of Lander, 339 Sweetwater, Lander, WY 82520 or Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.



