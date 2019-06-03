Tattered flags runneth over at courthouse; Boy Scouts to learn from them

Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic was all smiles this past week after the tattered flag receptacle in his office lobby was filled to the brim.

While he was pleased that county residents are being respectful of their tattered, torn and soiled U.S. Flags, what really pleased him is what is to happen to them.

Majdic told WyoToday News that Boy Scout Troops in Lander and Hudson will use the flags in a flag etiquette course, learn how to property fold the flags, and then how to dispose of them properly.

“Lander Police Sgt. John Cunningham and Hudson Mayor Mike Anderson, both scout leaders, will use the flags in their scout education program,” Majdic said. “I am very happy the flags will be put to a wonderful use before being disposed of.”

Flags to be disposed can be left at the container in the treasurer’s office or next to the entrance of Veteran’s Hall in Riverton in the 600 block of East Main Street, across the street from Daylight Donuts.