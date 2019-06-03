State gas prices continue to rise, National prices down

Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 12.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Riverton’s fuel prices start at $2.89/g, six cents higher than the state average and eight cents higher than the national average.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.53/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 96.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today. The national average is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.