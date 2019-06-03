Riverton Council to hear airline presentation; Final reading of wildlife feeding ordinance and prohibition of Jake Brakes in city limits

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night has a relatively light agenda.

The council will consider a request for a fireworks show at the end of the Riverton Little League Baseball season. The show is held annually.

Officials of SkyWest Airlines from St. George, Utah will give a short presentation to the council. SkyWest is a potential new carrier for Riverton Regional Airport. Their presentation is to introduce the airline to the council and community.

The ordinance that would prohibit the feeding of wild animals within the city limits is up for third and final approval. The ordinance is needed as a first step to deal with the city’s urban deer population.

A transfer of a liquor license is up for approval. First Interstate Bank currently holds the license and proposed to transfer it to Jerry Bornhoft.

The council will also hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would prohibit large truck Engine Compression Braking, or Jake Brakes from being used within the city limits.

The council also has three airport-related leases to act on, including a new lease for Wind River Ag for ground space, transfer of the Carriage Corral lease and the Fuel Farm lease.

The Finance Committee meets in the council chambers at 6:45 p.m. and the council meeting follows at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda is copied below: