Raiders top the Tourney

Article Updated: June 3, 2019
The home of the Riverton Raiders is Roy Peck Field. Photo by Ernie Over

The annual Roy Peck Memorial American Legion Baseball Tournament was held over the weekend at Raidertown here in Riverton.

The Riverton Post 19 Raiders won the tournament with an 11-5 win over Rock Springs on Sunday.

Riverton made the championship game with a 4-2 win over Rock Springs and a 16-6 win over Green River.

Other scores, Lovell beat Douglas 17-3; Rock Springs beat Lovell 5-4; Douglas defeated Green River 11-8, Douglas Beat Green River 7-5 and, in the semi finals, Rock Springs beat Lovell 5-3.

