How Cool is this? Prize fish finally caught

It took nearly a year, but the grand prize tagged fish from last year’s Wind River Radio Network summer fishing derby at Boysen State Park has been caught. The successful angler was Adrian Padilla of Thermopolis.

Padilla also reeled in a pretty good Walleye, too.

During the two days of the tournament, the fish, if caught then, had a value of $15,000. But that was then. Wind River Radio Network General Manager Erick Pauley said the station would give Padilla “a consolation prize for being late to the party.”

The fish, a Brook Trout, is extremely rare in Boysen, but Padilla used his fishing magic to haul it in.

Photos courtesy of the Boysen Marina

Adrian Padilla with the prize fish

The Tag