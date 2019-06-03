G&F to receive $17 Million for conservation & outdoor projects this year

Wyoming will receive more than $17 million to support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects this year, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is granted this funding annually from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration acts.



The funding is part of more than $1 billion going to state wildlife agencies from revenues generated by excise taxes paid by the hunting, shooting, boating and angling industries on firearms, bows, ammunition, sport fishing tackle, some boat engines and small engine fuel. The amount of money allocated is based, in part, on the number of licensed anglers and hunters a state has, and each state must provide a 25 percent match. Funds are distributed to states as reimbursements. Wyoming apportionments include more than $5.5 million in Sport Fish Restoration funds and about $11.7 million in Wildlife Restoration funds.



Game and Fish does not receive any general tax revenue or state general funds. Other than PRDJ revenue, Game and Fish is mostly funded by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. PRDJ funds only cover projects to:



Manage and restore wildlife and sportfish

Research fish and wildlife

Obtain data to direct regulations

Acquire property for habitat and/or access

Restore habitat

Operate and maintain facilities necessary to carry out PRDJ activities

Fund hunter education and aquatic resource education

Operate firearm and archery ranges for public use

Fund fish stocking for recreation

Provide boating access

“Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson funds account for nearly 25 percent of the Game and Fish’s revenue used to protect and conserve Wyoming fish and wildlife,” said Game and Fish Deputy Director John Kennedy. “Thank you to hunters, anglers, shooters and trappers for their ongoing support for wildlife management through this important source of funding.”

Congress has authorized more than $21 billion through PRDJ for wildlife conservation in U.S. states and territories since the act was created.