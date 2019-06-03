FCSD: Thefts reported; Deputies assisted on fatal crash

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

From the call log:

A woman paddle-boarding on Boysen Reservoir got out too far and needed help to get back to shore. After a call for help was made, the woman was able to paddle back to shore.

A resident in rural Riverton reported someone got into his computer, stole money and is now sending threatening messages. The FCSO said it was an internet scam. Deputies also remind everyone not to give out personal or financial information to any one or any agency they do not know or send money to anyone they do not know.

A theft of Kayaks was reported on the West Dinwoody Road near Dubois.

A resident in the Shoshoni area reported an identity theft with a family member using a Social Security Number not his own.

A resident on Tunnel Hill Road reported someone stole fence panels from their property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded along with other agencies to the fatal one vehicle rollover near Boysen Reservoir’s West Shoreline Road Saturday night.

There were 13 controlled burns called in to Fremont County Fire Departments.