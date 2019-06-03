Fatal rollover Saturday: West side of Boysen State Park

A one-vehicle rollover claimed two lives and injured two more Saturday night on the West Shoreline Drive at Boysen State Park near Bass Lake. According to published reports, all four occupants were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. One male victim died at the scene and the other male victim died at the hospital. The name of the victims have not been released.

According to an email sent to the staff at Riverton High School, the two who were killed were RHS students.

A ground ambulance and two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene. The injured were taken to SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 64 deaths in vehicle crashes so far this year.