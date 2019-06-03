Donald Nave Jr. “Papa Don”

Donald Lee Nave Jr. “Papa Don” 76, of Lander, WY, passed away May 27th, 2019 from complications from surgery at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.

He was born in Billings, MT, February 10, 1943, a son to Don and Ruth Nave. He graduated from Billings Senior High School and went on to get his BA in Rehabilitation. He served in the Army during Vietnam and was stationed in Germany. He had various jobs from working on ranches to working with the developmentally disabled which he retired from in 2010.

Since his retirement, Don was an active member of the Word of Faith Family Church and served as an Usher. He has enjoyed volunteering at Daycares in the community and is known by many children as Papa Don and has touched so many. A man of routine who enjoyed donuts at Mr.D’s twice a day, feeding the birds and other animals in the back yard and taking the dogs for runs. He enjoyed and loved his grandchildren and spending time with them, fishing, being a cowboy and vacationing to the Oregon Coast.

Don, loving and devoted husband and grandfather. A man of true compassion and integrity. Always willing to give the shirt off his back, a helping hand or a prayer to a person in need. He will be truly missed by many!!

Proceeded in death by: Parents: Don & Ruth Nave, Both Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, In-Laws: Ed & Lavonne “Laney” McConnell.

Survivors: Soul Mate and Best Friend: Terri “Laney” Nave, Lander, WY Son: Paul (Kerri) Nave, Washington State Daughter: Sara Smith, Washington State Grandchildren: Tiffany (Billy) Velarde & The Tribe, Lander, WY. Amy Smith, Washington, Jessica (Andrew) Bishop, Washington 3 children, Logan Nave, Washington, 1 child. Papa Don had 4 grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild and many adopted grandchildren. Siblings: Sue (Bob) Roods, Billings, MT, Tony (Sandi) Nave, Billings, MT, Patty (Tim) Propp, Custer, MT. Sister in Law, Wendy “Laney” Vore. And numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held at Word of Faith Family Church, Lander, Friday, May 31st. Services were led by Pastor Danny Bauer. Donations can be made to children’s ministry at Word of Faith Family Church.

