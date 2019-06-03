Commission to look at their Preliminary FY20 budget

The regular first Tuesday meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners is on tap tomorrow at the courthouse in Lander.

On the agenda is a preliminary look at the county budget for 2019-20, a recommendation on an award on the Moneta-Lysite Road project, and an update from Deputy Treasurer Jim Anderson on the county’s Health Insurance Contribution Rates.

Commissioners will also be presented with a proclamation for National Service Day Recognition and County Library Director Jannette McMahon will appear before the board to discuss technology costs at the libraries.

After the mid-morning break, the commission will hear from Lander Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Flood Management study.

The board will adjourn into the Board of Equalization to hear several property tax protests and, after reconvening into regular session, commissioners will hear from the county’s public health service on a grant purchase and an update on the county’s influenza status.

The agenda is copied below. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Commissioners Chambers of the courthouse in Lander. It is open to the public.