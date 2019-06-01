Splash Pad Grand Opening was wet and wild

The turnout was even better than organizers hoped. Hundreds showed up at Riverton City Park with their kids and grandkids to be among the first to play in the city’s newest attraction.

After the ribbon had been cut, the water was turned on and dozens upon dozens of children rushed the splash pad, laughing, screaming, shouting and having a wonderful time.

It was an idea that sprouted some four years ago, and the dedicated work of the splash pad committee resulted in enough funds being raised to make it happen.

Sponsors of the splash pad, and the major donors, are memorialized on a 70 foot-long mural on the side of what was once the city’s outdoor swimming pool locker rooms.

The only damper on the evening came nearly an hour later, when lightning was spotted from a big thunderhead southwest of the city, and the water was turned off as a precaution.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Tris Munsick & the Innocents, a Sheridan band playing “real country” started up at 7 p.m. for the chamber of commerce Alive at Five event. The grand opening and the music concert were coordinated for the best possible turnout.

WyoToday.com Photos by Ernie Over