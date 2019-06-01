Paul Edward Talkington, 90, of Lander, Wyoming died on May 23, 2019 at Sage West Lander Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Craig Colorado Cemetery in Craig Colorado.

Paul was born on August 8, 1928 in Craig, Colorado to Ottie Eldora and Dora Prather Talkington. He was the youngest of 11 children, and adored by his family. They all enjoyed the out doors. He served his country for 2 years as a sergeant in the Korean War. He was a hard worker having worked for Union Carbide for 25 years, Lander Senior Center, and was an officer in the American Legion Post 33 Lander, for many years. He married his first love in 1953, Margaret Ellen Puffe. They were together for 25 years and had 3 children. In 1985 he married his second love Kay Johnson. They were married for 34 wonderful years. He loved to fish, hunt, and play horse shoes. His specially made horse shoes were one of his prized possessions. He seldom lost at horse shoes. He also spent many hours playing cards and games with family and friends. He was a lighthearted, kind, caring, funny, and enduring man, which helped garner his nick name “Ferd” or “Ferdie” after Ferdinand the Bull.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Margaret; 10 siblings; and 1 great-granddaughter.

Paul is survived by wife, Kay; children, Theresa Talkington (Wade) LeBeau, Edward (Cindy) Talkington, Angie Talkington (Joe) Lynch, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. Step daughters April Johnson (David) Pendleton and Edie Johnson; 4 step grandchildren; 14 step great grandchildren; and 1 step great-great-grandchild.

Memorial Donations may be mailed directly to Frontier Home Health & Hospice, 230 North 1st St, Lander, WY 82520 or Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Other of your choice.

Paul will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

On-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com