Wind River Wild Horse Days starts today north of Lander

The Wind River Wild Horse Days and adoption events will take place today and tomorrow from 12-5 today and 9-3 tomorrow. The event is at 8615 Highway 287 north of Lander at the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary.

Halter started horses from the Wyoming Honor Far will be available for adoption via silent competitive bid auction closing each day at 3 p.m. Bidding starts at $125 for trained animals. Untrained horses will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee.

There will be free tours of the wild horse sanctuary and wagon rides.