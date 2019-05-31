Russian Olive trees removed from new Lander Dog Park

A crew from the Wyoming Conservation Corps is currently clearing out the grove of Russian Olive trees from the new Lander Dog Park.

The dog park is located adjacent to the softball complex just north of the Lander Valley High School’s Bill Bush Stadium.

Parks and Recreation Director Sara Felix said when the crew is finished there, they will move on help with creating the last third of the Cemetery Trail from Mount Hope Drive to the Dillon Vista Subdivision. The WCC crew will also clean up the end of the Hillcrest Trail on the Lander Pathway System.

Crew Leaders Lily Salzer of Laramie, Dane Asbury of Cheyenne and Russell Smalstig of Laramie were directing the operation Thursday afternoon.