RPD reported eight arrests, one drive off and a theft

The Riverton Police responded to 30 calls for service in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m.t his morning. From the call log… a male driver in a dark blue truck left the Riverton Transfer Station without paying Thursday and drove westbound on Park. A report is pending.

The theft of a tool box and garden tools from the 200 block of South 11th Street East was reported. The missing items were valued at $25.

There were eight arrests.

Arrests

Arrested 45-year-old female from Riverton, Velinda Brown for Public Intoxication

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton Edwin Armour for Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 28-year-old female from Arapahoe, Janell Sunrhodes for simple assault

Arrested 28-year-old female from Ethete Erika Antelope for Simple Assault

Arrested 45-year-old female from Riverton, Loretta Whiteman Simple assault and resisting

Arrested 17-year-old male from Arapahoe, Trinidad Warren for Fremont County Warrant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested 25-year-old female from Riverton Darion SunRhodes for Possession of a Controlled Substance, resisting, and 3 Fremont County Warrants.

Arrested 20-year-old male from Arapahoe Corbin Warren for Possession of a Controlled Substance.