RPD has new patrol vehicle

Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy announced the arrival of the department’s latest police vehicle on Thursday:

“I was extremely privileged and honored (Thursday) to pickup our new patrol vehicle from Shirts and More in Lander. The graphics represent the American Flag with the blue line. The blue line honors all of the law enforcements officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Its very important to me remember and honor those officers and their families who sacrificed so much. I could not be happier with our new design.

Eric Murphy

Chief of Police