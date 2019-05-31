No severe weather in the forecast: Warmer

The end of the week weather situation report was issued this morning by the National Weather Service. Impacts are predicted to be low.
- Non-severe thunderstorms are expected across Wyoming over the next 24-36 hours and through the weekend (some in the late weekend may become severe).
- Light snowfall over the high mountain peaks will keep snow water equivalent values well above normal for this time of year.
- Above normal precipitation and temperatures continue to be favored into early June.
The Wind River Basin Forecast: