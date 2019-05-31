No severe weather in the forecast: Warmer

The end of the week weather situation report was issued this morning by the National Weather Service. Impacts are predicted to be low.

Non-severe thunderstorms are expected across Wyoming over the next 24-36 hours and through the weekend (some in the late weekend may become severe).

Light snowfall over the high mountain peaks will keep snow water equivalent values well above normal for this time of year.

Above normal precipitation and temperatures continue to be favored into early June.

The Wind River Basin Forecast: