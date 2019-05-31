Breaking News

No severe weather in the forecast: Warmer

WyoToday
Article Updated: May 31, 2019
Comments Off on No severe weather in the forecast: Warmer
Partly Cloudy Skies

The end of the week weather situation report was issued this morning by the National Weather Service. Impacts are predicted to be low.

  • Non-severe thunderstorms are expected across Wyoming over the next 24-36 hours and through the weekend (some in the late weekend may become severe).
  • Light snowfall over the high mountain peaks will keep snow water equivalent values well above normal for this time of year. 
  • Above normal precipitation and temperatures continue to be favored into early June. 

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

Post navigation

Posted in: