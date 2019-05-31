Lander’s 1% tax funds used on many projects this spring

One percent optional tax funds are being used across Lander this spring and summer. The extension of Academic Way at the south edge of the Tiger Business Park will help reduce traffic congestion around Baldwin Creek Elementary and Lander Valley High School.

Crews from 71 Construction in Riverton are currently installing new curb, gutter, valley pans and sidewalks on the project, extending the street to Smith Street.

Academic Way construction

Workers at new curb on Smith

“It will help that area become a more usable commercial district,” said Lander Assistant Mayor Rajean Strube Fossen. Presently, Academic Way ends inside the business park. “It will give drivers a second opportunity to access the schools,” she said.

Fossen also noted that crews are also working on areas of Wood Street where sidewalks, curbs and gutters are being replaced.

Wood Street curb and sidewalk

Crews preparing sidewalk pour

“We do have some streets with needed repairs, but we’re doing these two first because they are school bus routes,” Fossen said.

Wyotoday photos by Ernie Over