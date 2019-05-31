It’s Finally Here… Splash Pad opening today in Riverton

It’s been a long time coming, delayed by the weather a week, but the grand opening of the Riverton Splash Pad at City Park is tonight at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, dozens of community members gathered to lay sod around the new splash pad, situated in front of the big new mural on the Parks building.

Following the Splash Pad grand opening, the Riverton Chamber of Commerce Alive at Five concert at the band shell will kick off, around 6:30 or 7 p.m. featuring the real country sound of Tris Munsick and the Innocents.