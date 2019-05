Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Fremont County (except on the Wind River Reservation) with annual events set at the Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton and at Luckey Pond in Lander. The kids fishing day in Dubois is on June 8th.

The event in Riverton is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club with help from North Platte Walleye and Rocky Mountain Sports. The Lander event is sponsored by the Popo Agie Anglers.

The fishing begins at both locations at 8 a.m.