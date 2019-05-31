Eagle feathers found, biting dog reported on FCSO blotter

There were 53 calls to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in the 24 hours ending Friday morning at 7 a.m. There were 14 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Six people were booked into the detention center, making the population there at 196 inmates this morning. 12 inmates are being held outside of the county.

From the call log… The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was called to the 1838 Rendezvous site where some Bald or Golden Eagle Feathers were left there after an event this past week.

Another driver became stuck near Sheridan Creek on the Wind River Ranger District and called for assistance.

The owner of a small dachshund dog on East Monroe was warned about letting their pet running at large after it would not let a resident into her home, the dog is allegedly a biter.