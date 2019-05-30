Wyoming Guard headed to Kosovo in Peacekeeping role

The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment is heading to the country of Kosovo in the Balkins on a peacekeeping mission.

Governor Mark Gordon and Maj. General Greg Porter saw the soldiers off in a ceremony in Afton this week. The group will first travel to Fort Bliss, Texas for additional training before heading overseas.

According to the Wyoming Military Department, this is the first time the Wyoming Infantry unit has deployed since it was organized in 2016.

Among the soldiers on the mission is a resident of Dubois.

Other Wyoming communities represented in the deployment include Afton, Bondurant, Casper, Cheyenne, Cowley, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Guernsey, Jackson, Laramie,Lyman, Marbleton, Pinedale, Rawlins, Saratoga, Sheridan, Torrington, Wheatland and Worland.