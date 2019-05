According to published reports, a Wind River Tribal Court Judge indicted earlier this year for the unlawful delivery of cocaine and other charges has been pushed back.

Tribal Judge Teri Smith, who gave birth on May 2nd, said she needed extra time to heal from the birth which did not her adequate time to consult with her attorneys. s

The trial, originally set next week, was moved to July 29th by U.S. District Judge Clarence Brimmer.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charge.