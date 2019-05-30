RPD reported prescription abuse, vandalism Wednesday

The Riverton Police responded to 39 calls for service on Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday morning, however reports on most of the individual calls had not been complete.

A partial report indicated two students at the Wind River Job Corps Center admitted to using prescription medications that had not been prescribed to them.

Other calls with partial reports included an animal abuse report and a vandalism to a pickup truck.

Arrests/Citations

51-year-old male from Ethete issued citation for Open Container

Arrested 34-year-old male from Riverton, Louis Yellowfox for Riverton Municipal Warrant and Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.