Breaking News

GTNP hosting volunteer trail maintenance day Saturday

WyoToday
Article Updated: May 30, 2019
Comments Off on GTNP hosting volunteer trail maintenance day Saturday

Saturday, June 1, is National Trails Day and Grand Teton National Park is hosting a service project for volunteers of all ages and abilities from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Work will include light maintenance with light to moderate physical activity. Tools will be provided, but participants should bring snacks, water, bug spray, sunglasses, and clothing appropriate for the weather including long pants and study shoes. Reservations are required by calling 307-739-3379.

Grand Teton National Park Foundation is supporting the event.

Post navigation

Posted in: