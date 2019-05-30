For Safety, Ashgrove School trees to be replaced

The Riverton School Board Tuesday heard from their new Buildings and Grounds supervisor, Ted May, on the condition of a sidewalk at Ashgrove School.

In a report to the board, May said the front sidewalk at Ashgrove has become a serious safety hazard over the last several years. “We had major concerns about the trees along the sidewalk area,” he wrote. “We reached out to local nurseries for advice. Sweetwater Gardens informed the district that the Ash trees in the area are at the end of their life cycle.

The best solution,” he said, is to “be proactive, plant new trees and remove the old trees. Moving forward we will be planting new Purple Ash trees for every old tree removed out front of Ashgrove Elementary. We will also be replacing the damaged sidewalks out front of Ashgrove Elementary.”

Superintendent Terry Snyder said sidewalks had been poured around the trees and subsequent growth of the tree roots had uplifted the sidewalks causing a serious tripping hazard.