FCSO: Dog shot, friend steals money, shoplifter caught

The Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander Wednesday had 37 calls for service including 20 calls for an ambulance. Three persons were booked into the county detention center which now has an inmate population of 198 individuals. Eleven inmates are being held in facilities outside of the county.

From the call log… A resident in Pavillion reported that someone had shot their dog with a pellet gun. There are no suspects at this time.

A reporting party said she was given a ride by a friend, and that the friend took $60 out of her wallet. The call in as a simple assault.

A woman identified as Lesa Trosper was cited by deputies for Shoplifting at Walmart.

The Riverton Fire District responded to a grass fire on the 17-Mile Road.