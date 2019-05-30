Community Volunteers Gathered to Lay Sod at Riverton City Park

With all of the headway being made at Riverton City Park with the Splash Pad, there was just one thing missing… Sod!

Approximately 45 people showed up with work gloves in hand, to help in the latest step of this highly anticipated project.

A handful of city officials showed up to help:

Mayor, Richard Gard

Public Works Director, Kyle Butterfield

City Administrator, Tony Tolstedt









The Grand Opening of the Splash pad will kick off tomorrow. (Friday, May 31st) A ribbon cutting will take place at 5:30PM, followed by fun and music for the whole family. Vendors will be present in the cement pad east of the Band Shell.