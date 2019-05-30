Clubhouse Services Subject of Upcoming Casper Meeting

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) invites residents and stakeholders interested in clubhouse-based rehabilitation services to an upcoming June 11 forum in Casper.

Legislation passed during the Wyoming Legislature’s most recent session directed Wyoming Medicaid, part of WDH, to prepare a coverage and reimbursement program for clubhouse-based services provided to qualifying Medicaid beneficiaries.

“Clubhouse efforts can be described as community‑based psychosocial rehabilitation programs where members work to operate the clubhouse,” said Lindsey Schilling, provider operations administrator with Wyoming Medicaid. “Members also receive services such as such as employment training, housing assistance and educational support.”

What: Wyoming Medicaid Clubhouse Stakeholder Forum

When: June 11 from 9 a.m. – noon

Where: Casper College, Strausner Hall 217, 125 College Drive, Casper

Wyoming Medicaid, with the assistance of CedarBridge Group, has also been interviewing community stakeholders to gather information.

Key findings and recommendations will be summarized in a report back to the legislature’s Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee by September 1.

Those planning to attend the forum are asked to register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clubhouse-psychosocial-rehabilitation-services-stakeholder-forum-registration-62375742525