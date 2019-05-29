Willow Creek, Rendezvous projects awarded by FCSD25

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night approved two recommendations from Superintendent Terry Snyder for two construction projects. They are: a contract for the Willow Creek Exterior Window Repair Project to Overhead Door in the amount of $55,720.00 and a contract for the Rendezvous parking lot Coat and Crack Seal Project to PMI Pavement Maintenance, Inc. in the amount of $29,355.00. Synder said the window repair at the District’s newest school, Willow Creek, was caused by siding incorrectly installed damaging the window seals.

At Tuesday night’s meeting resignations were accepted from Beau Sheets as an RHS Assistant Football coach and Kyle Hunter as teacher and coach effective at the end of their duties for the 2018-2019 school year. In an unusual move, the board rescinded one previously approved resignation, that of Larry Hartwell. Hartwell will remain on as the Transportation Supervisor, at least for the next year. At his request he will be released from his position as Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. To replace Hartwell in his previous position, the board offered a contract to Ted May as the Buildings and Grounds Supervisor.

The Riverton School Board also voted to list the former Lincoln School property for sale. That is the first step in the process. The district now needs the approval of the Wyoming School Facilities Commission to release the land for sale, Snyder said.