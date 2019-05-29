Teen was over three times the legal limit in fatal crash

A Verdict and Case Docket in the death of 16-year-old Triston Antelope in a one-vehicle rollover May 11th stated the death was accidental, according to the Fremont County Coroner’s office. The cause of death was reported to be “multiple blunt force injuries due to single-vehicle rollover with ejection.”

The crash that took Antelope’s life occurred around 4 a.m. The vehicle she was driving at a high rate of speed failed to negotiate a turn on Highway 26 just past the Airport Road and rolled three times. She died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

The relevant toxicology in the report revealed Antelope was over three times the legal limit for alcohol intoxication, at 0.326. The legal limit is 0.08. The report also indicated the teen had marijuana in her system at a level of 2.1 ng/mL.