Senior babe Ruth Teams win big in Gillette.

The Fremont County Lobos Senior Babe Ruth Varsity team won the Gillette Memorial Day Tournament over the weekend.

The Lobos won the championship over host Gillette in a weather shortened game. The Fremont County team only allowed 2 runs throughout the tournament while scoring 35 in quite an offensive display.

The Lobos Junior Varsity won 3rd place, losing to Gillette while only allowing 17 runs and scoring 19 in the tournament.

The Lobos u15 team won 2nd place losing to Newcastle in the championship game.

The Fremont County Lobos are made up of kids from Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Ft.Washskie, and Kinnear

Quite the successful run for the Lobos Teams.