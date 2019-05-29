RPD: Hit and Run, Shoplifter, topped Tuesday’s report

The Riverton Police Department responded to 20 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log, at 1:41 pm a hit and run crash was reported in the 200 block of North 12th East at East Park. A 2005 Crossfire was struck. A report was taken.

A shoplifter sped away from Smiths Food and Drug at 5:43 p.m. in a vehicle displaying a temporary tag. The vehicle was identified as a light blue Saturn. A report is pending.

Police this morning assisted the fire department with a car fire that was called in on the 600 block of South Sixth East at 6:42 a.m.

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a car fire in t he 600 block of South Sixth East. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Arrests:

Arrested 34-year-old female from Arapahoe, Valene Brown Possession of a Controlled Substance and Riverton Municipal Warrant

Arrested 45-year-old female from Riverton, Velinda Brown for Public Intoxication