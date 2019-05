The Riverton School Board Tuesday night voted to approve two new courses at Riverton High School. The courses are Arapaho Language I and II.

RHS Principal John Griffith presented the case for the new classes. Supt. Terry Snyder said the district is delivering on promises to the Northern Arapaho Tribe to offer the language classes.

School Board member Jenni Wildcat noted that there are now only about 50 native Arapaho speakers left and this program will help keep the language alive.