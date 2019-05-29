LPD investigating alleged embezzlement

The Lander Police had 10 calls for service on Tuesday. There was one call of note as investigators are following-up a tip that an employee might’ve been stealing at their place of work. You’ve heard of the black helicopters that allegedly follow people around? Well in Lander, it was a black car that was allegedly following a pedestrian around town. The report turned out to be unfounded.

Arrests.

Arrested Eugene Ridgley, 57, Ethete, Public Intoxication and cited for Peace Disturbance.

Arrested Valene Brown, 34, Arapahoe, on LPD warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law