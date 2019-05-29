Gannett Peak Sports moving, but just down the street

It’s often said that the best form of economic development for a community is business retention and expansion.

That’s exactly what is happening on the 300 block of Lander’s Main Street. When Shirts & More closed its retail shop for a move to West Main, Thomas and Samantha Pede of Gannett Peak Sports saw an opportunity.

They bought the Shirts and More building and are now putting in a new floor, doing some painting and other improvements and will move two doors down into their new space. They’ve already announced the move with new window signage outside.

“We hope to have this done soon,” Thomas said while installing the new floor in the rear of the building, we’re already moving some things here.”

“Sam” painting up front

Thomas putting in new floor



