Four new Frontier Academy grads overcame “incredible hardships” to gain diplomas

It will be a night they will remember always. The four most recent graduates of Fremont County School District #25’s Frontier Academy received their diplomas Tuesday night. It was a packed house at the District Board Room, with standing room only as Blake McLean, Courtney Eckley, Jenice Mihelich, and Javaun Shoulderblade were presented their high school diplomas.

The ceremony was at the top of the agenda and stretched for some 40 minutes as each of the grads made remarks and then family and friends mingled with and took photos of the new grads.

Riverton Schools Superintendent Terry Snyder said it was a great accomplishment for these four grads to persevere through personal tragedy and hardships to gain their diplomas.

Frontier’s Tina Chandler had special memories of each of the grads. “This is a great group of grads tonight, I had each of them in class this year,” •She said.

• “Blake, he was laid back with a smile, always light hearted and brought an easy feeling to the room.

• “Javaun is a quiet young man but when you get him to talk you want to be right there because he has something significant to say. He’s very thoughtful and very athletic. He made wellness class enjoyable.

• “Janice is such a presence in the classroom, I’m going to miss our lunch time visits. She always tried to make those around here feel wanted and necessary. She contributed to the family culture of Frontier in so many ways. She brought a lot of love to Frontier.

• “Courtney is an unforgettable young woman, quick witted, dangerously intelligent, funny and very caring. She is very unique and when she applies herself she excels.

“All four of of these grads have overcome unbelievable hardships to get their high school graduation. Congratulations,” she said.