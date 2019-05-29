FCSO: Jail still bulging with 199 inmates; Fuel Spill noted

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center in Lander took 43 calls for service in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. Of that total, there were 12 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Four persons were booked into the detention center, which has a population today of 199 inmates, with 10 of those incarcerated outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident in Hudson complained that a vehicle cut cookies in their yard overnight and knocked over a sign on the neighbor’s property.

A tire that blew out on a gasoline tanker truck punctured the tank resulting in a fuel spill in the Dubois area near the Fish Hatchery turnout. The Dubois Volunteer Fire Department responded.