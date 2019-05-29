Fabel to transition out of Lander C of C, Carol King named interim Director

Brian Fabel, who has served as President and Executive Director of the Lander Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center since 2014, will transition out of the role on June 10, the Lander Chamber Board of Directors has announced. The Board of Directors has named Carol King as interim Executive Director during the transition period.

“Brian Fabel has been a real champion for the Lander Chamber of Commerce during his tenure,” said Susan Weideman, chair of the Chamber board. “Brian will be missed for his leadership skills, his ability to create a vision and execute it, and his passion of supporting businesses in our community. On behalf of the board, and the community, I wish Brian all the best as he embarks on this new adventure.”

Under Fabel’s direction, the Lander Chamber has launched the Lander LIVE concert series, completed the Lander Visitor and Chamber Business Complex, led two organizational multi-year strategic plans and strengthened the overall membership of the Lander Chamber of Commerce.

“Working with the Lander Chamber staff, board leadership and Chamber members for the past five years has been an incredible experience. Together we accomplished goals that impacted the growth of the business community. I am confident that the Chamber leadership and staff will continue to deliver excellent programming and support to the members during the transition,” Fabel said. “I am honored to have spent five years working alongside the incredible people of the Lander community. I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish by working together.”

Fabel reports he has accepted a position with Flood Marketing out of Sheridan, Wyoming beginning in mid-June. He and his wife, Mandy Fabel, will remain residents of Lander and look forward to continuing to be active in the community and enjoying the many activities of the area.

“Fabel’s leadership has provided the Chamber with a strong foundation for the future. With that in mind, we look forward to identifying a successor with the help of an already-formed search committee,” Weideman said.