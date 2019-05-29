Dolce Ice Cream now open in Lander; Gelato available

There were frowns and curled up lips when Lander’s Ice Cream Parlor, Ken and Betty’s, closed down when the building was sold. That left the town with just one walk-up ice cream bar next to the Gannet Grill, but now normalcy has returned to downtown.

Dolce Ice Cream, Shakes and Gelato has opened next to Crux, the coffee bar and sandwich place operated by Wyoming Catholic College at Third and Main.

General Manager Katherine Bracken gave WyoToday the two-dollar tour today, explaining that the new shop offers one dairy-free sorbet, one sherbet, 10 revolving flavors of ice cream and four revolving flavors of gelato.

Dolce opened on Saturday to tremendous response, Braken said. “The favorite pick of the day was mint chocolate chip, “and we sold completely out,” she said.

The new ice cream parlor can be accessed from inside Crux, or its Main Street front door.