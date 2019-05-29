Dining for Dogs (and Cats) Fundraiser

Tonight, May 29th, from 5pm-8pm the Roasted Bean and Cuisine in Riverton will be donating 10% of their sales to the Riverton Animal Adoption Center-Paws for Life. They will also be accepting donations from the Paws Wish List. (See Below on the Flyer)
