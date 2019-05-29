Daniel C. Higinbotham, Sr., age 88, died on May 24, 2019 in Lander, Wyoming. He was born on March 15, 1931 in Sharon Springs, Kansas to Ralph C. and Lillyann (Simmons) Higinbotham He married Virginia M. Knopp on July 10, 1953.



He is survived by his six children: Veda Sutphin of Lander, Julia Long and husband Nolan of Lander, Mary Hunt and husband David of Osceola, NE, Ralph F. Higinbotham and wife Minnie of Lander, Daniel C. Higenbotham Jr. and wife Dawn of Riverton, David A. Higinbotham of Lander;

along with 25 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Virginia L. Henderson; and his wife of 60 years.



He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com