Car Fire blocks S. 6th East

A vehicle fire in the 600 block of South Sixth East totally consumed a compact SUV this morning.

A Riverton police officer on the scene indicated a female driver fled the scene after the fire began, it is not immediately known if she ran for help or was just fleeing the scene.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded with one pumper truck and quickly brought the fire under control. Firefighers then began to soak the remains, extinguishing any remaining flames.

The fire produced a very tall column of thick black smoke before the firefighters arrived. Once water was applied, the smoke quickly turned white and to steam.

WyoToday photos by Ernie Over