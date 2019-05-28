WGFD: Benefits of the Beaver in flood control, water conservation told

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department Habitat Extension Bulletin #38 explains how Beaver play a role in conservation. This topic was discussed last week on Let’s Talk Fremont with the WGFD’s Rene Schell.

Many land managers have realized that beaver can play a very cost-effective role in riparian habitat management and enhancement. With the exception of humans, a single beaver can modify its environment more dramatically than any individual of any species in North America.

Beaver are occasionally referred to as “grassroots conservationists” because of their water impoundment and conservation efforts in our nation’s watersheds. Without beaver on our Wyoming headwaters, downstream flooding would be more severe each spring, and water conservation would be a much more serious concern.

To read the entire article on the Beaver, go here: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/WGFD/media/content/PDF/Habitat/Extension%20Bulletins/B38-The-Role-of-Beaver-in-Riparian-Habitat-Management.pdf