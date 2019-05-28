Summer gasoline prices expected lower than in 2018

Wyoming gasoline prices have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Fuel costs in Riverton for unleaded regular today are at $2.79/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82/g today. The national average is down 6.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“With the summer driving season kicked off, gasoline prices have continued to moderate with nearly all areas off their 2019 high water mark with more declines on the way,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the next 90 days may see some bumps in the road here and there, most motorists will be greeted with prices under $3 per gallon for a majority of the summer while the West Coast will see continued relief and prices likely above the $3 mark for most of the summer, but under the $4 levels we saw in the last month.

Overall, the biggest risk factors for rising gas prices this summer: unexpected refinery outages mainly in challenged areas like the Midwest or West Coast, a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, and any rise in Middle East tensions, mainly between the U.S. and Iran. Otherwise, expect this summer’s gas prices to be similar but lower than they were last year.”