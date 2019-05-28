Riverton School Board to award Frontier Academy Diplomas Tuesday night

The Riverton School Board tonight will award diplomas to students from the Frontier Academy. Receiving their high school diplomas are Jenice LaRae Mihelich, Blake Aaron McLean, Courtney Dawn Eckley, and Javaun Anthony Joseph Shoulderblade.

The district trustees will also acknowledge some Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship awards to Cydney Bradley, Grace Miller and Carlee Flanagan

Matt Johnson of Central Wyoming College will present the Fremont County BOCHES budget to the board for their review and approval. The budget was earlier signed off by the CWC Board of Trustees.

Superintendent Terry Snyder is recommending the board award a contract for the Willow Creek Exterior Window Repair Project to Overhead Door in the amount of $55,720.00.

Snyder is also recommending the Board to award a contract for the Rendezvous parking lot Coat and Crack Seal Project to PMI Pavement Maintenance, Inc. in the amount of $29,355.00.

Updates to the District’s school risk retention program insurance trust are also up for approval, along with acceptance of a grant award of $197,087.00 for the Title VI Federal Grant for the 2019-2020 school year.

Resignations are also on tap for the meeting. Snyder is recommending the Board accept the resignation of Beau Sheets as an RHS Assistant Football coach and Kyle Hunter as teacher and coach effective at the end of their duties for the 2018-2019 school year.

In an unusual move, the board will be asked to rescind one previously approved resignation. The District administration is requesting that the retirement request of Larry Hartwell be rescinded. Larry Hartwell will remain on as the Transportation Supervisor. At his request he will be released from his position as Buildings and Grounds Supervisor.

To replace Hartwell in his previous position, the board will be asked to offer a contract to Ted May as the Buildings and Grounds Supervisor.

Job descriptions for three positions are up for board approval. They are for the Instructional Facilitator, the Secretary to the Superintendent/Board of Trustees and the Food Service Assistant.

In Information items, the new buildings and grounds supervisor, Ted May, will also give a report on condition of a sidewalk at Ashgrove School. In a report to the board, May said the front sidewalk at Ashgrove has become a serious safety hazard over the last several years. “We had major concerns about the trees along the sidewalk area,” he wrote. “We reached out to local nurseries for advice. Sweetwater Gardens informed the district that the Ash trees in the area are at the end of their life cycle. The best solution,” he said, is to “be proactive, plant new trees and remove the old trees. Moving forward we will be planting new Purple Ash trees for every old tree removed out front of Ashgrove Elementary. We will also be replacing the damaged sidewalks out front of Ashgrove Elementary.”

In another information item, The Dairy Queen of Riverton has donated 125 coupons for the bus behavior awards.

The board is also being advised of some personnel moves: RESIGNATIONS: Bus Driver David Saunders, Rendezvous Para Nicole Keller, Jackson/Ashgrove Health Aide Ronya Schlager; Bus Driver Tammy Davis; Aspen Sped Para Tobi Witherspoon; and RMS Food Service Worker Tracy Fender.