LPD: Six arrests noted over the weekend

The Lander Police Department had 44 calls for service over the Memorial Day weekend.

From the call log, Police reported the parents of a 14-year-old took their son to the hospital after he was found unconscious by the Hitching Rack.

A cottontail rabbit was struck by a vehicle on Buena Vista Drive. The rabbit did not survive.

Some pipe and two propane tanks were reported stolen from an address on Wood Street. Police are investigating.

Arrests:

Elliot McGill, 48, Fort Washakie, Probation and Parole order

Melissa Moss, 31, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Patrick Alan Lookingbill, 31, Lander, Fremont County warrant

Kyle Osborn, 26, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication and Disobey Lawful order.

Danelle Enos, 26, Fort Washakie, Simple Assault and Public Intoxication

Emmett Goggles, 46, Fort Washakie, cited for No Drivers Licence and Expired Registration

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.