Johnson named associate director of state’s SBDC

A University of Wyoming alumnus who has 25 years of small business experience has been hired to serve as associate state director of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network.

Paul Johnson will continue the organization’s mission of helping small businesses succeed. He will assist Jill Kline, Wyoming SBDC Network state director, in administering all aspects of the agency and to continue the strong impetus small businesses provide to Wyoming’s economy.

The Wyoming SBDC Network offers no-cost, confidential advising and technical assistance to small businesses in every industry in multiple locations throughout the entire state. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by UW with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Johnson has 25 years of small business experience with entrepreneurial-minded LinguiSystems Inc., where he served as editor-in-chief and chief marketing strategist. He specialized in product development, technological innovation, corporate growth strategy, and marketing strategy and implementation.

Johnson most recently held the position of instructional technology educational specialist with UW Extension, where he developed and administered online programmatic and educational efforts.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in communication, with minors in English and marketing from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., in 1990. He earned his Master of Arts degree in communication from UW in 2017.

Johnson says he is a strong believer in the power of small businesses to build economic impact.

“I’ve seen firsthand how a small business can not only contribute to the local economy on a substantial scale, but it also can create a place for careers and lives to grow,” Johnson says. “The people who take the risk to go out on their own and build something are amazing. They fulfill their dreams and bring others along with them. I look forward to helping with program oversight and development so the phenomenal Wyoming SBDC Network advising team can continue to assist budding entrepreneurs and existing businesses make that notion a reality here in Wyoming.”

For more information about the Wyoming SBDC Network, visit www.wyomingsbdc.org.