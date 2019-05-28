GTNP Creates $792 Million in Local Economic Benefits

A new National Park Service report shows that visitors to Grand Teton National Park in 2018 spent $629 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 8,620 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $792 million.

“Grand Teton National Park is an iconic national park and hosts visitors from across the country and world,” said Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. National park tourism is a significant driver in the national economy, returning $10 for every $1 invested in the National Park Service. Noojibail said, “We appreciate the support of all our park partners, neighbors and local communities that contribute to serving the visitor and creating a quality visitor experience at Grand Teton National Park.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas and Egan Cornachione of the U.S. Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service.

According to the 2018 report, most park visitor spending at Grand Teton National Park was for lodging/camping (38.3 percent) followed by food and beverages (17.4 percent), gas and oil (9.8 percent), souvenirs and other expenses (9.5 percent), and local transportation (6.0 percent).

There are several sites affiliated or managed by the National Park Service in Wyoming, including Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area; Devils Tower National Monument; Fort Laramie National Historic Site; Fossil Butte National Monument; Grand Teton National Park; John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway; and Yellowstone National Park.

Top 10 Parks by Visitor Spending

1. Blue Ridge Parkway

2, Golden Gate National Recreation Area

3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

4. Grand Canyon National Park

5. Grand Teton National Park

6. Denali National Park and Preserve

7. Yellowstone National Park

8. Yosemite National Park

9. Cape Cod National Seashore

10. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area